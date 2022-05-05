Giorgio Circosta, a young adult from the province of Varese who has been suffering from ankylosing spondylitis for at least 15 years, will be the protagonist of “Passi di Salute”, the awareness project on spondyloarthritis promoted by Novartis with the patronage of the main associations of patients with rheumatological diseases. Giorgio will walk the “Via Degli Dei”, an ancient military road that connects Bologna to Florence and which takes its name from a series of mountains that characterize it: Monte Adone, Monte Venere and Monte Luario (the goddess of the Moon).

The diagnosis of the disease was not easy, at first it seemed like normal back pain but the treatments did not work. The massages were painful, the advice to change mattresses or try arnica treatments completely useless. It was Giorgio’s luck to have entered the office of a rheumatologist almost by chance. The specialist, seeing him walking, immediately understood his pathology.

Giorgio, despite suffering from ankylosing spondylitis, loves to walk and challenge himself and with this spirit he will undertake this journey traveling through landscapes where nature and history come together in a six-day story; a strong and concrete testimony regarding the possibility of returning to realize one’s dreams despite the disease.

“This project stems from the desire to testify to the fact that a person with ankylosing spondylitis can have experiences like that of the Path of the Gods. A rheumatic disease does not involve a physical limit – explains Circosta – Passi di Salute shows precisely this and can be an example for those who suffer from my own pathology. The advice I give is to have a minimum of training and then to start walking because this helps to strengthen both physically and mentally “.

It will be possible to follow Giorgio Circosta and the “Passi di Salute” project on the @saichelasa Facebook and Instagram channels and on the website www.saichelasa.it/passidisalute/