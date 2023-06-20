Old age, friends and social relationships increase the years of life

Staying in company and seeing friends when you are in old age seems to be one of the secrets to lengthen life. In fact, loneliness and lack of social relationships, according to experts and scientific studies, are increasingly linked and responsible for the shortening of life. What is surprising is that as many as 90 studies, which have investigated over 2 million people worldwide for decades, have come to the same conclusions.

The latest of these studies finds that some diseases such as cardiovascular disease and some cancers get worse when compared alone. 90% of the studies were done in the economically developed world. Well, loneliness increases the risk of dying from any cause by 14%.

The situation worsens when assessing the impact in the absence of social relationships. In this case the risk of mortality increases to 32%. And by a further 5 points in single men compared to women. Another aspect of the study analyzes, out of a million people, the effects of social isolation on any cardiovascular disease, the risk of dying increases by 34% compared to other people.

Subscribe to the newsletter

