Kristiina Sarasti, text

Piia Arnould, pictures

Samuli Putro is a childless single with an extensive family of friends, musicians and former neighbors.

Lthe apse came at speed, two squirrels. / I felt that tenderness can also explode. ”

Thus Samuli Putro empathizes with the feelings of a fresh father In the middle of summer on the track “Raahe”.

With his album released in February, singer-songwriter Putro deals with, among other things, middle age, abandonment, death and families. Putro himself has no children and is not currently in a relationship. He says he is happy with his life situation.

“Yet I have had and will certainly have moments when I feel a longing for my own child and a sadness for what I lose as a child,” she says.

Putro says he has found that the best way to take comfort is to deal with grief in the lyrics. Writing may seem sore, but he says it doesn’t hurt because the process is short.

“Then it goes like spring, when the wind turns and comes from the land for the first time. Suddenly you find that it warms up, ”Putro says.

There is a wordless agreement in the vicinity of Samuli Putro that the circle of daily communication may disappear for a longer period of time.

The need to process one’s own relationship to reproduction also gave rise to a song released in 2009 called “Life is a Celebration” in which Putro sings about a child as a “reflector of fulfillment”. When writing the song, Putro lived in a love affair that momentarily missed offspring. The open wife did not have a strong position on the matter, and as a result of the self-examination, Putrokin ended up not simply wanting the child enough. Making music seemed to provide enough fulfillment.

Putro says he is sensitive to the opinions of others. As a man, however, he avoids most of the questioning and resentment that is voluntarily directed at childless women in our society.

In the public debate, more and more people have begun to make room for those for whom having children is neither a clear nor a goal. It makes Putro very happy.

Also, what is considered morally virtuous or ethically valuable is in transition.

“In the past, voluntary childlessness was considered selfish, but with the climate crisis, infertility has begun to look like a virtue,” Putro says.

He emphasizes that he himself is not childless for climatic reasons and does not think that anyone else should be.

“Still, it feels good that talking about voluntary infertility has become an accepting tone.”

“In adolescence, rebels by secretly visiting the church.”

Lfrom his apostasy in Raahe, Putro remembers in particular the numerous evenings on which he, a mother of teachers and a father working at Rautaruukki’s steel mill, each read their own book in their own room.

At home, it was made clear in every way that art is very important and it is desirable to delve into it.

When Putro, when he was young, closed his room for hours to listen to music, his parents were not surprised but thought it was a great thing.

“I have always received support from them. At that time, however, they did not rejoice when it was revealed in adolescence that I had rebelled against them by secretly visiting the church. Raahe was an area of ​​revival Christianity, and they were afraid that the church chores would mark me. ”

Today, the relationship with parents is, according to Putro, “warm and gentle”. Putro talks to his mother on the phone almost weekly.

The relationship with the father is more pragmatic. The father is the one who picks up the son coming to the village from the train station by car and reminds if calling the mother or the mother’s birthday threatens to be forgotten.

“Artistry is a kind of village crazy role. Others let the village crazy do their thing because he’s usually harmless, ”says Samuli Putro, who alienates the myth of the male genius associated with artists.

Pby mistake, Putro now appoints not only his parents but also everyone else with whom it is homely to be. Homeliness arises from being allowed to be with others.

For example, in renovation work and cottage work, Putro is always given the simplest tasks because he is not comfortable with his hands.

“My friends believe I’m not lazy but clumsy. Somewhere satisfied with the goods, I just can’t do anything about them. ”

Putro says he is happy whenever a guy wants to share the coincidences of his daily life with him.

“It’s a sign of trust. At times, I think maybe people shouldn’t be asked what’s up, but what you’ve done today. Talking about everyday life immediately brings another close in some way. ”

Everyone in the family needs to be heard, Putro says. No one should always be in the voice themselves.

“Being heard builds trust and makes people open up. Listening is also the only way to learn something from others. ”

Disputes with death cannot be avoided at all.

Moutdoor visits, Hailuoto trip, city biking and walking tours with friends. Putro’s summer has been made of them. One of his favorite destinations in his hometown of Helsinki is Vanhankaupunginkoski, where you can see an owl with good luck.

As Midsummer, he probably heads to the cottage with a group of friends.

“I’m trying to get the sauna heating responsibility for myself. That’s a nice thing to do. ”

Putro also spent Christmas with a group of friends. He woke up at home in Käpylä, drank morning coffee, smoked tobacco and walked to Toukola. A friend familiar from the 1990s had invited an old group of friends who hadn’t met in a long time. The friends listened to music, exchanged news and cooked together.

“In the afternoon I fell asleep on the couch and woke up when someone came to scream that there was coffee. I went home for the night and returned in the morning. It took four days like that, after which we didn’t even see it for a couple of months, ”Putro says.

Christmas is a good example of the relaxation and dynamism of his self-assembled family.

According to Putro, belonging to a family does not require constant togetherness or communication. During periods of busy work, Putro pauses contact with his other friends and goes through personal matters only with co-workers.

“Once the work is done, you can start to remember who other people were in life.”

Some of Putro’s family members are old friends from Raahe, some former bandmates, some friends of musicians or journalists, some people he met.

“During that time, my roommates had two children. Now those kids are adults, and I’m still in touch with them. Such relationships are more meaningful than any of us alone. ”

Putro has met the children of many of his other friends as well. The friend’s adult child is also a writer, program director for the Book Fair Ronja Salmi, with whom Putro has worked on the lyrics of his last two albums.

Many of Putro’s family members are people he hasn’t been in contact with in ages.

Romantic love is not the highest form of human relationships.

”Vinexorable distance / Divorces and diverges and / Looks like his mother / Sleeps. ”

In the song “My Daughter” on his new album, Putro describes the life cycle of a child from the perspective of a parent. In the lyrics, he gathered not only his thoughts about his own child but also his pain points about his relationship with his parents. There is a tremendous amount of warmth in the song, but it is pierced by a bright awareness of the separation of parent and child. It describes a child’s growth as a gradual separation from parents. In the end, the differences are the most definitive. The record seems to resemble that there is no way to avoid a showdown with death, not even by relying on your own children or parents.

For Putro himself, realizing this was once a place of crisis. In his own words, it was not until ten years ago that he finally internalized the idea that intimacy did not protect a child or a parent from losing each other.

“The grief about it was huge. It wasn’t dramatic but felt like the stagnation of the fall days, ”he says.

He later realized that the stage was a psychologically important stage of adulthood. It reinforced the feeling that you don’t have to control life to be able to trust it.

“All the great things in life, birth, death, sexual desire, and falling in love, structure the scale because they cannot be controlled. Everything that cannot be decided by oneself belongs to the same trough, to the realm of higher forces. ”

That higher power Putro sometimes calls God, sometimes destiny. Based on that, he feels he can refrain.

“There’s no need to worry about what doesn’t depend on yourself. I have fewer moments of self-confidence than confidence in something that is not me. ”

For the first time in the last five years, however, Putro has begun to think that his own choices can also bear.

On the work front is going well, the fresh record has been enthusiastically received, and a radio series about death by Putro during the Korona era will be released in the fall.

Dear friends and friends are enough.

Samuli Putro made some of the lyrics and compositions for his new album in Hailuoto. He plans to return there again this summer. “Hailuoto is a magically beautiful island where everything feels meaningful. It is probably due to the uncomplicated kindness of the locals and the roaring sea around it all. ”

Relationships should not be placed in a hierarchy where the highest is a relationship based on romantic love or a nuclear family, Putro thinks. For him, friendship is no less a form of relationship than a relationship.

“Here, too, one can become fundamentally seen, feel deep security, and experience that there is for a particular person.”

With some of his friends, he has been wondering if he could form a kind of old-age family among a few friends.

“We’ve been wondering if such a commitment requires romance. On the other hand, friendship with both women and men can involve many kinds of love, and it is not always necessary to distinguish between the kinds of love. ”

The article has been published in HS Our Family magazine issue 6/2021.

