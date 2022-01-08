It actually came on like shit: My parents had only been looking for a home for a few months where they could spend the last few decades of their lives and all of a sudden they got a Christmas present at the end of last year. They were able to get a nice, ground floor apartment in a block of flats at a reasonable price. In the same village where they have lived happily for decades. You know it: shops nearby and friends, children and grandchildren within cycling distance.