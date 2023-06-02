The Associate Producer of Alone in the Dark – Andreas Schmiedecker – revealed that the players they won’t need to know the series to enjoy the story of the next chapter, developed by Pieces Interactive and scheduled for October 25, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Alone in the Dark is a saga with a long story: remember that the first chapter came out more than 30 years ago. However, while the upcoming revival will include “hints and references” to the classic survival horror game, newcomers won’t need to have played the previous installments to get the gist of the new title.

Here’s what he said Andreas Schmiedecker during a chat with Mp1st: “Even though we use many elements and characters from the 1992 game and our story starts out very similar to the original, we actually have a unique story that takes the premise of the original to completely new places. Who remember the original story will find many hints and references, but also a couple of surprises; while new players will be able to enjoy the story without the need for any prior knowledge.”

This is not a strange choicegiven that many years have passed since the last chapter of Alone in the Dark: it is understandable that the developers want to use this new game as a starting point rather than an arrival point.

We also remind you that you can download a free prologue of Alone in the Dark on PS5, PC and Xbox.