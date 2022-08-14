THQ Nordic Y PieceInteractive got the big surprise that they are working on a new installment or reboot of Alone in the Darkone of the oldest series of the genre of survival-horror.

Although the game does not yet have a release date or window, it is known that its development began at the end of 2019. At present, it could be said that it is in its alpha. In other words, the team in charge has made satisfactory progress.

However, its publication is still far away, so it is convenient to be patient. But that does not mean that players will not be able to try what it offers.

We Recommend: Supposed images of a new Silent Hill emerge.

Those who attend the gamescom 2022 From August 24 to 28, they will have at their disposal a preliminary version called Grace in the Dark. The interesting thing is that it will have its own original story and will be a prologue to the game. In addition, it will star a character from the series.

Font: THQNordic.

It is nothing less than Grace of Alone in the Dark 2which will be in the demo of this reboot. Will it be available in digital stores? THQ Nordicwhich publishes the game, hasn’t mentioned if that will be the case.

This new installment would be a reimagining of the original and represents a restart. That is how Emily Hartwood must find out what happened to his uncle in Derceto Manor and has the help of the private investigator Edward Carnby.

What consoles will this Alone in the Dark reboot come out on?

As disclosed by THQ Nordic Y PieceInteractive the game is developed for new generation systems. That is, it will only come out in Playstation 5 Y Xbox Series X|S besides PC.

The history of this reboot of Alone in the Dark It is similar to the original. That means meeting the strange residents of Derceto Manorportals to nightmarish worlds, dangerous monsters, and a cult that summons the powers of evil.

Font: THQNordic.

Aside from the horror and combat in this game there are elements like exploration and problem solving. puzzle. It also retains elements and places present in the original trilogy that came out in the 1990s.

The playable characters are Edward Y Emily, which can examine the mysteries from different perspectives and also have their own levels and cut scenes. Let’s hope everything goes well.

In addition to Alone in the Dark we have more video game information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.