Alone in the Dark will have at least two graphics modes, namely one called “performance” to 60fpsnet of the sacrifice of resolution and graphic details, and the other more oriented towards the general quality of the image rendering, which will guarantee 4K at 30 fps.

This was said by associate producer Andreas Schmiedecker of THQ Nordic to the microphones of Gaming Bolt, answering precisely a question about the resolution and framerate of the game: “We are currently aiming for a 60 fps performance mode with variable resolution and a 30 fps quality mode with 4K resolution.”

The native resolution for the performance mode has not been revealed and there has been no mention of the Xbox Series S version of the game, which will probably have to be sacrificed more than the others.

Also of Alone in the Dark it was revealed that the two protagonists will take about six to ten hours to conclude their campaigns, which will present many differences, and that THQ Nordic is working to revitalize the series in the long run.

To find out if the operation was successful or not, all that remains is to wait for the release of Alone in the Dark on October 25, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.