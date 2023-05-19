Alone in the dark it will come shown again towards the end of next week: the well-known leaker Tom Henderson reported it, who claims to have learned this information from his sources and usually, as we know, he is not wrong.

Announced with a trailer last August, Alone in the Dark stands as a reboot of the original Psygnosis survival horror, developed in this case by Pieces Interactive and produced by THQ Nordic.

The game will allow you to control the historical protagonist, Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwoodthe woman who hires the detective to find out what happened to her uncle, who mysteriously disappeared within the walls of the creepy villa of Derceto.

Compared to the 2008 reboot, Alone in the Dark will resume the setting of the ’20s and of course the references to Lovecraftian horror to catapult us into an adventure that promises to be truly frightening.

Last August we saw Alone in the Dark in preview.