Alone in the Darkthe remake of the great 1992 classic, stars in a new one 18 minute gameplay videopublished in recent hours exclusively by Game Informer and containing some new game sectionswhich allow you to discover something more about this interesting project.

The video is a live game session, so what we see is above all the actual gameplay of an intermediate section, commented by journalist Wesley LeBlanc with various considerations on this new test carried out.

One of the particularly debated issues is, obviously, the relationship with Resident Evil: This remake seems to take heavily from the approach given by Capcom to its remakes of the series, which may be ironic since the original Resident Evil clearly looked to the first Alone in the Dark as a source of inspiration.

This new Alone in the Dark obviously abandons the gameplay of the original, proving itself a lot close to Capcom's remakes starting from Resident Evil 2, with the same type of shot and similar solutions regarding the combat and exploration mechanics.