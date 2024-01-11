Alone in the Darkthe remake of the great 1992 classic, stars in a new one 18 minute gameplay videopublished in recent hours exclusively by Game Informer and containing some new game sectionswhich allow you to discover something more about this interesting project.
The video is a live game session, so what we see is above all the actual gameplay of an intermediate section, commented by journalist Wesley LeBlanc with various considerations on this new test carried out.
One of the particularly debated issues is, obviously, the relationship with Resident Evil: This remake seems to take heavily from the approach given by Capcom to its remakes of the series, which may be ironic since the original Resident Evil clearly looked to the first Alone in the Dark as a source of inspiration.
This new Alone in the Dark obviously abandons the gameplay of the original, proving itself a lot close to Capcom's remakes starting from Resident Evil 2, with the same type of shot and similar solutions regarding the combat and exploration mechanics.
A very modernized remake
We are therefore quite far from the bizarre and splendid title with fixed shots and mixed 2D and 3D graphics which, in fact, gave rise to the concept of survival horror in 1992, but the story, characters and atmosphere of this new Alone in the Dark should still be close to the original.
In any case, from what we can see in the new video the game now seems to be at an advanced stage of completion, which is in line with the new one release date set for March 20, 2024 after a further postponement, beyond some technical imperfections to correct in terms of frame-rate stability and something else.
The settings seem to be decidedly varied and there are references to horror Lovecraftian there is no shortage, so this new interpretation seems interesting. To learn more about the game in question, we refer you to our review of Alone in the Dark published last month.
