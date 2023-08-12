Alone in the dark starred in not one but ben two new trailers during tonight’s THQ Nordic Showcase, one at the opening of the event and one at the end, demonstrating the importance covered by the title in question in the publisher’s economy, focused on two protagonists.

The videos in question focus on the two main characters of the game: Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwoodplayed by David Harbor and Jodie Comer, respectively.

The cast put together for the horror game is therefore of a considerable level, with the actor who is now best known for his role in Stranger Things and the British actress who plays Villanelle in Killing Eve.

The two videos are two monologues which present the protagonist characters of the game and their respective motivations that drive them to explore the Derceto house, presenting very interesting backgrounds for both. Considering the differences between Edward and Emily, it will be interesting to see the different perspectives between the two protagonists.