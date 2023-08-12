Alone in the dark starred in not one but ben two new trailers during tonight’s THQ Nordic Showcase, one at the opening of the event and one at the end, demonstrating the importance covered by the title in question in the publisher’s economy, focused on two protagonists.
The videos in question focus on the two main characters of the game: Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwoodplayed by David Harbor and Jodie Comer, respectively.
The cast put together for the horror game is therefore of a considerable level, with the actor who is now best known for his role in Stranger Things and the British actress who plays Villanelle in Killing Eve.
The two videos are two monologues which present the protagonist characters of the game and their respective motivations that drive them to explore the Derceto house, presenting very interesting backgrounds for both. Considering the differences between Edward and Emily, it will be interesting to see the different perspectives between the two protagonists.
The two protagonists of Alone in the Dark
Edward is a investigator, called to investigate the mysteries of Derceto: he is a somewhat dark character but nonetheless characterized by a certain sense of humor, which he uses to face the dramatic situations in which he finds himself. Emily is instead the granddaughter of the man who owns the house and intends to find out what happened to him, possibly ending the alleged curse of the family.
The new Alone in the Dark seems to pick up different features of the originaland it is no small thing if you think of the value of the title to which it refers: it is in fact the progenitor of the survival horror genre, which will return to the scene in a completely new form in this interesting reboot by THQ.
To get to know him better, we remind you that the free prologue is already available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while the collector’s Edition of Alone in the Dark was also recently announced.
