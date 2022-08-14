THQ Nordic executive Liz Pieri has revealed a series of details on the new characters, settings, gameplay and story of the horror adventure in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

On PlayStation Blog, the head of the company’s American marketing section recalled the legacy that a game like Alone in the dark left, that is, a series that set the stage for great new IPs like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. .

Speaking of the work of Piece Interactive, Pieri confirmed that the reboot of the title will have a completely original story that will however incorporate within it the characters, themes and places of the original trilogy, thus making it possible to enjoy the new title without having knowledge of the chapters. previous, however fans of the series will find familiar elements within it.

Then discussing the contents of the game, he explained that it will refer to the literary and artistic tradition set in the American Gothic South of the 20s of the last century, influenced by HP Lovecraft. Both Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby will be involved in the exploration of the Derceto mansion with many creatures to face, both new and inspired by the previous trigolia.

The game will obviously have a survival horror nature and ample space will be given to the exploration of the settings, the resolution of the puzzles and the tension that the clash with the monsters and creatures present in the same environments will give us.