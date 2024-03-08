David Harbor and Jodie Comer they show off their talent in the new trailer Of Alone in the Darktalking about Derceto but also about his own hidden demons, which will not fail to emerge during the adventure.
Some time ago the two actors talked about their experience with Alone in the Dark and in this new video their contribution to the project emerges quite clearly, which seems to boast a thick narrative section.
In fact, we find ourselves writing and directing the story of the remake Mikael Hedberg, former author of SOMA and Amnesiawho apparently didn't fail to add his own touch to the adventure.
The eternal return
As you know, the Alone in the Dark series was born in 1992 by Frederick Raynal, but over the years other authors have tried to relaunch and reinterpret it without great success.
The hope is that Pieces Interactive's title will finally be able to do justice to the original: we will find out whether the objective has been achieved or not on March 20th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
