David Harbor and Jodie Comer they show off their talent in the new trailer Of Alone in the Darktalking about Derceto but also about his own hidden demons, which will not fail to emerge during the adventure.

Some time ago the two actors talked about their experience with Alone in the Dark and in this new video their contribution to the project emerges quite clearly, which seems to boast a thick narrative section.

In fact, we find ourselves writing and directing the story of the remake Mikael Hedberg, former author of SOMA and Amnesiawho apparently didn't fail to add his own touch to the adventure.