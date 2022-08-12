Alone in the Dark officially returns, to announce it was the same Pieces Interactive with a presentation trailer (which you can admire on the cover of the article). This is a reinterpretation of the original trilogy, but will also take fans into a whole new story with never-before-seen locations to explore.

For those who don’t knowAlone in The Dark is a series released between 1995 and 2001, tells the story of Edward Carnby, a private investigator who has the misfortune to stumble upon a mystery far greater than himself. To accompany the protagonist, in the first chapter you will also find Emily Hartwood, a girl who is trying to dispel the mysterious “suicide” of her uncle, whose actions will lead her on the same path as Edward.

The players will therefore find themselves once again, albeit in this case in a next-gen sauce, to visit the hospital for sanity known as Derceto Manor, with the title aiming to be more than just a remake. The developer has in fact made it clear right away that he does not want to reinvent but to reimagine the original workwhich after many years in fact is ready to receive what is called a real love letter, between dangerous monsters and revised portals, with users who will consequently have to survive this horror with particularly creepy colors.

In any case, there will be exploratory phases and puzzles to live in the course of your experience, while you will find yourself being hunted several times, with the original trilogy that has guaranteed several ideas for the remake in question.

The developer has made it known that, while presenting a completely different story, the characters, places and themes of the original will still be incorporated. Set in a 1920s gothic America, the title is a horror movie featuring Lovecraftian elements, in a context where the real meets the surreal. The trailer immediately clarifies the ambition of the product, which wants to pay homage to the original title by inserting novelties capable of giving that sense of discovery even to fans who already knew the game.

The story aims to offer a big psychological impact, taking users outside of the imaginable horror, with Mikael Hedbergwho after working on SOMA and Amnesia and ready to terrify players in this new experience to be enjoyed. Trapped in the house, users will find themselves encountering creepy monsters ready to shake their sanity, while there will be the possibility of continuing to investigate following the main plot proposed, between a sequence of third-person shooting and an enigma. .

Although we still don’t know the release date, it has been revealed that Alone in the Dark will arrive on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5. We know that the title has been in development since 2019, as officially confirmed by the company. , and which is currently in alpha: the engine used is theUnreal Engine 4. In addition, the lucky ones present at the Gamescomwill be able to try the game at the THQ Nordic pavilion, as the company has confirmed that the prologue with Grace of Alone in the Dark 2 will be able to be played.