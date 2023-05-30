With the showcase Alone in the Dark Spotlight which revealed to the world the definitive release date of the new one Alone in the Darkone was also released free demo for all PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers. It is a short teaser of about five minutes in duration, which despite the narrow longevity was able to make us evaluate various things. But what does it consist of?

Little Grace

This demo is a prologue to the story, which will see us play the little girl Grace Saunders. The name of the demo is precisely “Grace in the dark“, which will allow us to take a short tour inside Villa Manor as the little girl, but it will take very little time to understand that something is definitely out of the ordinary. In fact, this clinic, where the girl is a guest, will not keep us waiting to show its darker sides.

Without providing you with any kind of spoiler on the short narration of this little test, let’s go on to describe our impressions. If you have already had the opportunity to see the presentation we talked about at the beginning – and which we have just presented to you again – you will have already understood where the Pieces Interactive And THQ Norid they want to get away with it.

We are obviously talking about a psychological horrora title that wants to terrify us in a reasoned way, which will make use of jumpscare, but which will be neither obvious nor actually trivial from the point of view of composition. The search for motives, the intrigues, the unhealthy feeling of not feeling safeand above all “from what”, are some of the key characteristics that we would like to point out.

Grace in the dark it’s a full prologuewhich shows us something interesting before the arrival, some time later, of the two protagonists that we have come to know well with the first historic game of 1992. We will meet the owner of the villa, Jeremy Hartwoodin the throes of what seems nothing short of obsession… with someone.

The little girl seems to be at ease in a certain sense, despite the oddities that appear in front of her… but it won’t be the same for us.

After finishing the ride with Grace and the time jump, we will see the demo end with her granddaughter Emily Hartwood (who hasn’t heard from his uncle for some time) and the private investigator Edward Carnbywho will arrive at Villa Decree intent on investigating.

A fair remake

In addition to the mere narrative, this little playable teaser has presented us with an example of what could be the technical aspect game ending. There are two generations that i remakes and remastered ones have literally invaded the market, and where many of these maneuvers have seemed purely marketing, there have been cases in which these productions have been defined not only as legitimate, but also “necessary”.

Alone in the Dark it is one of those series that we could define among the cornerstones of video games, and although gamers over thirty-five may have a vivid memory of this series, more modern players may struggle, perhaps knowing only the name.

A wonderful and intriguing storywhich is resumed and reproposed in a very faithful way (even if we have already been warned of the various changes of the case), enriched by a graphic and audio sector which, with today’s possibilities, it can do it all the more justice and plunge players even further into terror.

This is because today simple jumpscares are no longer enough to scare players, today we need context, we need immersion, involvement, becoming part of the story, and it could be the right way.

To tell the truth, to make everything even more quality, the protagonists of the game will be played by two exceptional faces of contemporary cinema, like the good David Harbour (most famous for playing Hopper in Stranger Things) e Jodie Comer (which you saw in Free Guy and Killing Eve), plus a cast of equally talented actors.

While waiting for further news on the game, we invite you again to look at the presentation that we have re-proposed with us, giving us an appointment with Alone in the Dark during the review, which will probably, as usual, be available close to the release date of the game, now set for October 25, 2023.