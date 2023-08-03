Available for pre-order at the THQ Nordic official store (but it should also appear in the Amazon Italy price list) al price For €199.99, the Alone in the Dark Collector’s Edition will include:

THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive have announced the Collector’s Edition Of Alone in the Dark the interesting remake of the Infogrames survival horror: as the trailer it is a limited edition, which will be distributed in just five thousand copies.

A limited and numbered edition

View nature limited and numbered of this edition, the first twenty copies will be available only at the THQ Nordic store in Vienna, copies from number 21 to number 4,999 will be available at the aforementioned THQ Nordic online store and at some selected retailers, and finally the copy numbered 5,000 will be kept in the Embracer Games Archive.

That’s not all: THQ Nordic will deliver a physical edition of Alone in the Dark for PC, also limited and numbered, produced in only 3,500 copies. The first twenty will go to the THQ Nordic store in Vienna, copies from number 21 to number 3,499 to the THQ Nordic online store and selected retailers, and finally the copy number 3,500 will be kept at the Embracer Games Archive.

