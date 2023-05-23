Alone in the Darkhistoric horror series, she is ready to return in our lives: the brand new chapter was announced in August but, shortly, we will have more news on this eagerly awaited title.

As released by the official channels of THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive, a showcase dedicated to Alone in the Dark is coming soon: the Alone in the Dark Spotlight will be presented on May 25, at 2 am Italian.

THQ Nordic invites you to follow the live broadcast on its channels Twitch And Youtubepromising great show: Alone in the Dark is about to return with a new story, new characters, and the same terrifying DNA.

You can find some game screens directly on the Alone in the Dark sitealong with some statements from the software house itself, which declares the title “an enthralling nightmare”.

The developers have provided, again through the site, a hint of the plot of the title, which we report:

In this love letter to the groundbreaking original, THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive bring you a reimagining of the classic survival horror game, Alone in the Dark. Set in the gothic South American, you control one of our two protagonists: play as Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood to explore your environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles and discover the real secret of Derceto Manor… Finding her uncle missing, Emily Hartwood goes looking for him with the help of private investigator Edward Carnby. Arriving at Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally jaded, they encounter strange residents, portals to nightmarish worlds, dangerous monsters, and finally, a conspiracy of rising evil and its minions.

We remind you that you can enter the title in your PlayStation wishlist is that will be released on PS5 consoles, Xbox Series X/S and PC.