Alone in The Dark is finally available for everyone and those who have already played the game know well that they will immediately find themselves faced with a choice to make: choose to play Edward or Emily? If you are wondering what the differences will be in terms of story and gameplay based on your choice, know that you have come to the right guide.

In fact, we'll go and see what are the differences between the game played with Emily and the one played with Edward, so as to understand what it will do for the individual player. Obviously, as you continue reading, you will encounter small spoilers on the plot of the game.

What are the differences?

We assume that yes, the choice of character will influence the plot of the game. It will therefore not just be an “aesthetic” choice. The title is designed to be replayed as the opposite character at first glance, not surprisingly.

This because the story is influenced by the two different wills of the characters and, for this reason, for example there are collectibles that can only be obtained from one of the two.

But which character to start the first run with? In our opinion you should a first game as Emily and then move on to Edward. In this way you will enter the story gradually, as the woman knows and is more involved in the game world.

