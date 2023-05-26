It’s been a year since the official announcement of the remake of Alone in the Dark It’s been a long time since we heard from the game THQ Nordic. However, the software house has recently remedied by providing us with a release date, an already downloadable prologue and two big names in the new cast of the game. Alone in the Dark Remake the next will officially arrive October 25th on pc, Playstation 5 And Xbox Series X/S.

The newly released prologue deliberately takes its cue from the demo Jack in the Dark Of Alone in the Dark 2we can then explore Villa Derceto in the guise of a young girl Grace trying to send a letter to Emily Hartwood. If the prologue does not satisfy your appetite, pre-orders are also open for the first additional content of the game, a pack containing the costumes of the protagonists of the original Alone in the Dark. Let’s talk about them now; Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnbymain characters of Alone in the Dark, will be played by two big names in the world of acting, let’s talk about Jodie Comer And David Harbouralready famous for Killing Eve And Stranger Things.

Alone in the Dark will be available at launch in two versions; a standard and one deluxethe second will contain the first additional contenta art booka vintage horror themed filter packand the commentary by Mikael Hedberg and Frederick Raynal (creators of the remake and the original game, respectively).