It has long been confirmed that THQ Nordic had acquired the franchise Alone in the Dark, which had not had a new installment for quite some time. And now, a little before the official presentation of a company event, it seems that the existence of the next project that would be a remake has been leaked.

This leak was made by a French video game store, revealing both the details of the title’s synopsis, as well as the cover for the different editions that will reach consoles and pc. The development would run from Pieces Interactive, and in the publication they are THQthis is similar to what happened with remakes like the one by spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom.

It is also mentioned that Mikael Hedberg (Amnesia, SOMA), will be the one who rewrites the original script, this so that the narrative part adapts to our times, and the experience that he brings with him gave him the position. For its part, the main premise of the characters trapped in a mansion will remain intact, so fans will be happy.

It is worth noting, that Alone in the Dark was a forerunner of survival horror releases, serving as a clear inspiration for other games such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill. However, the character’s perspective will now be third person over the shoulder, so it could have been taken from action titles like RE4 either Gears of War.

