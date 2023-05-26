We’ve not heard much from THQ Nordic’s Alone in the Dark reboot since its surprise unveiling last year, but now the promising project is back with a 25th October release date and – for the impatient among us – a playable prologue that’s available now.

The original Alone in the Dark, for those too young to remember, released in 1992 and offered a genuinely groundbreaking journey into the unknown. It’s widely considered to be the granddaddy of the survival horror genre, pioneering the fixed-camera spook-house formula that would go on to influence the likes of Resident Evil and Silent Hill.

THQ Nordic’s reimagined version of Alone in the Dark – which is being handled by Swedish developer Pieces Interactive with Soma and Amnesia: The Dark Descent writer Mikael Hedberg at the helm – takes the basic premise of the 1992 original, in which private detective Edward Carnby helps Emily Hartwood investigates her uncle’s suicide at the gloomy Derceto Mansion, and cranks up the Southern Gothic as it attempts to filter the originals’ blend of exploration, combat, puzzles, and story through a more modern lens.

Another look at Pieces Interactive’s Alone in the Dark reimagining.

As THQ previously revealed, its reboot will feature segments set outside of the mansion, taking Carnby and Hartwood to forgotten cemeteries, bayous, and more. Our playable protagonists, it’s now been revealed, will be portrayed by Stranger Things’ David Harbor and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer respectively (solving one lingering mystery), and depending on the character you choose, you’ll get a different perspective on the story, with alternate events and unique NPC reactions giving a reason to play through twice.

There’s plenty about THQ’s reboot, from its striking Southern Gothic aesthetic to its Dark Jazz soundtrack (courtesy of musician Jason Kohnen), that’s absolutely hammering my horror-loving buttons, and equally curious players can take their first tentative steps into the new Alone in the Dark via a playable “prologue” episode on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S from today.

The decision to release a prologue is said to be loosely inspired by Alone in the Dark 2’s Jack in the Dark demo, and it’ll cast players as young girl Grace as she explores Derceto Mansion in an attempt to send a letter to Emily Hartwood at behest of her uncle. Pieces Interactive suggests this should give players an idea of ​​the general ambience its striving for in the full version of Alone in the Dark, but notes that combat isn’t featured due to the age of its protagonist.



Stranger Things’ David Harbor will star as Edward Carnby.

And if the prologue grabs you, THQ Nordic is keen to highlight Alone in the Dark’s pre-order bonus DLC, which I will admit is pretty neat. Called the Deceto 1992 Costume Pack, it allows players to replace the reboot’s version of Carnby and Hartwood with their original 1992 character models, in all their gorgeously garish retro block-o-vision splendor.

Alone in the Dark will be available in two versions when it arrives in October; there’s a standard edition, plus an intriguing Deluxe Version which, alongside the aforementioned Costume Pack, includes an art book, vintage horror filter pack, plus a commentary mode featuring reboot director Mikael Hedberg and, notably, Frederick Raynal, who created the original game.

The standard version of Alone in the Dark will cost £49.99/€59.99/$59.99 USD when it releases for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 25th October, but pricing for the deluxe edition is still to come.