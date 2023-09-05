Alone in the Dark, the reboot of the survival horror title from the 90s, will now launch in January.

Developer Pieces Interactive said it is “gracefully” stepping away from the “chaotic” October release window, to “avoid competing with the wake of Alan’s epic release and to evade the dazzling skyline of cities adorned by the graceful swings of Spider-Man”.

The developer continued: “Horror games thrive on the delicate balance of tension, exploiting our vulnerability and the eerie embrace of solitude. Envision yourself traversing a dimly lit house in the dead of night, where faint whispers and unidentifiable noises send shivers down your spine.

“Now, picture this unsettling scenario not alone, but accompanied by a group of 28 intriguing individuals. The fear factor dwindles, doesn’t it?”



Alone In The Dark Showcase Trailer.

Alone in the Dark, which stars Stranger Things’ David Harbor and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer as the playable protagonists, is now set to release on 16th January 2024. It will be coming to PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5.

“This extension will serve a dual purpose: not only will it allow us to meticulously perfect the gaming experience, but it will also grant us the opportunity to fully immerse ourselves in the remarkable releases of October,” the developer closed.

Horror games thrive on the eerie embrace of solitude, something that is impossible to achieve in a gaming month as busy as October. To ensure a breathtaking experience for everyone, we have made the decision to move the release of #AloneInTheDark to January 16, 2024.

The original Alone in the Dark, for those too young to remember, released in 1992. It’s widely considered to be the grandfather of the survival horror genre, pioneering the fixed-camera spook-house formula that would go on to influence the likes of Resident Evil and Silent Hill.

This reimagined version of Alone in the Dark has Amnesia: The Dark Descent writer Mikael Hedberg at the helm, and will follow the basic premise of the 1992 original, in which private detective Edward Carnby (Harbour) helps Emily Hartwood (Comer) investigate her uncle’s suicide at the gloomy Derceto Mansion.



Alone in the Dark is not the only game to see a delay to avoid clashing with other big releases. Earlier this year, developer Remedy delayed its release of Alan Wake 2 by ten days to avoid clashing with the release of other games. It’s ironic that Pieces Interactive has now done the same.

Originally set to release on 17th October, Alan Wake 2 will now be released on 27th October.