Alone in the Dark will be starring tonight in a new trailerwhich will be presented by THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive as part of the latest edition of Fear Festthe horror event organized by Feardemic and IGN.
Just postponed to January 16, Alone in the Dark will be one of the productions shown during the livestream, along with aexclusive interview with the creative director and author of the game, Mikael Hedberg, who will talk about his experience.
The right reboot, finally?
It’s not the first time that Alone in the Dark has been revived with a rebootbut the ambitions of this project seem concrete, if only judging by the cast involved in the development.
Indeed, there will be David Harbor and Jodie Comer to interpret respectively the role of Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood, the two protagonists of the adventure who find themselves investigating the disturbing secrets of Villa Derceto.
#Dark #trailer #coming #tonight #Fear #Fest
Leave a Reply