Alone in the Dark will be starring tonight in a new trailerwhich will be presented by THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive as part of the latest edition of Fear Festthe horror event organized by Feardemic and IGN.

Just postponed to January 16, Alone in the Dark will be one of the productions shown during the livestream, along with aexclusive interview with the creative director and author of the game, Mikael Hedberg, who will talk about his experience.