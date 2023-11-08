Alone in the Dark is upon us: in fact, there are just over two months left until the release of the new title of a saga that has made the history of video games: THQ Nordic publishes a trailer about it, entitled Looking for Jeremy.

The story that we glean from the trailer is quite linear: after receiving a mysterious letter, Emily and the private investigator Edward they go to the Derceto Manor, an ancient and ancient place.

The two immediately realize that in addition to understanding the mystery of Jeremy’s disappearance, there will be much more to discover and the it all boils down to an intricate and complex game of Cluedoin which the player will have the choice to carry out the right actions and ask the appropriate questions to the characters who crowd the villa.

In the trailer we discover the arrival at the Manor and the first beginnings of investigations that can be carried out in the game. You can download the prologue of the game a this addresswhile at the same time you can also pre-order the title.

We remind you that Alone in the Dark is scheduled for PC, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S and Sony PlayStation 5 coming out next January 16, 2024. The real question is: who will you trust and what will you do after discovering the truth?