It's not long now until the new one comes out Alone in the Dark and THQ Nordic has released a new one video diary with a “behind the scenes” on game development, specifically focusing on Jodie Comer and David Harbourwho play the two protagonists of the story.
The two actors talk about their experience dealing with the survival horror in question, which sees them in the role of Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby grappling with the horrors of Derceto and its surroundings.
These are the same protagonists as the original, but in this case obviously reworked in a particularly profound way thanks to the modern staging.
As you will remember, the original had several narrative elements but did not rely too much on dialogues and advanced cutscenes, considering the historical period, however still managing to build a truly unforgettable atmosphere.
A more cinematic cut
The new Alone in the Dark presents itself as a game with a more slanted edge cinematicin line with the potential of modern machines, although it must be evaluated whether style and atmosphere are still comparable to those of the historic progenitor of the survival horror genre.
What we see in this video is however very promising: Jodie Comer and David Harbor are two great professionals and it seems they have managed to give a notable identity to the two characters, who until now had remained rather impersonal.
While waiting for the release scheduled for March 20, 2024, we also refer you to the previous video which explains everything you need to know to enjoy it to the fullest and to our recent test of the remake of the great survival horror classic.
