It's not long now until the new one comes out Alone in the Dark and THQ Nordic has released a new one video diary with a “behind the scenes” on game development, specifically focusing on Jodie Comer and David Harbourwho play the two protagonists of the story.

The two actors talk about their experience dealing with the survival horror in question, which sees them in the role of Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby grappling with the horrors of Derceto and its surroundings.

These are the same protagonists as the original, but in this case obviously reworked in a particularly profound way thanks to the modern staging.

As you will remember, the original had several narrative elements but did not rely too much on dialogues and advanced cutscenes, considering the historical period, however still managing to build a truly unforgettable atmosphere.