The event THQ Nordic it started with a bang: as today’s rumors reported, Alone in the Dark it’s true and will arrive on PC and next-gen consoles.

This is a reimagining of the series: THQ unveiled the game’s trailer reveal, which shows that it is a third-person survival horror similar to Resident Evil 4, albeit apparently with a greater focus on puzzles and psychological horror.

This “reinvented” version of Alone in the Dark features Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby arriving at Decert Manor, where they encounter “strange residents, portals to nightmare worlds, dangerous monsters – and ultimately a plot of growing evil and its followers” . Players will be able to choose whether to play as Emily or Edward, who will encounter different scenarios during their campaigns.

Although Alone in the Dark takes inspiration from the original game trilogy, THQ notes that it incorporates a completely original story. For now there is still no precise release date.