Alone in the Dark would be about to return, as the well-known insider had the opportunity to anticipate The Snitch with a riddle on the Twitter platform, which however does not confirm this in any way, given that at the moment it is only an unofficial and certain supposition.

There is no shortage of occasions in which insiders have the opportunity to successfully anticipate various announcements that would normally be unexpected, and it must be said that with The Snitch in general we have always had to deal with sure shots. The only mistake, if we want to define it that way, concerns the God of War reveal with an attached release date, which after the clue seems to have been postponed.

While we have no idea who this new insider is who has successfully predicted so many announcements, we obviously have to wait for official news, provided that the actuality of Alone in the Dark, considering in fact that The Snitch always continues to provide sneak peeks with funny riddles often hard to understand.

Being afraid of the dark is what keeps most of us alive. – The Snitch (@insider_wtf) August 9, 2022

At the moment it should be emphasized that there are still no exact details regarding the possible return of Alone in the Dark, with the community having obviously already begun to imagine what it could be.