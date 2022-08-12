The i first details and a series of images of the reboot of Alone in the Darkanticipating the likely official announcement scheduled for tonight’s THQ Nordic event.

The French retailer Smartoys has mistakenly added the game to its list earlier than expected, including the official synopsis with information on the plot and characters, some images (which you can view at this link) and revealing that the game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. The release date indicated is December 31, 2023, which is clearly a “placeholder”.

The synopsis of the Alone in the Dark reboot reads:

“Psychological horror and the Southern Gothic genre meet in this reinterpretation of the classic survival horror Alone in the Dark. This love letter to the 90s cult game will bring you a story that is as sinister as it is memorable through the eyes of either one. protagonists. As Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood, explore various environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles and discover the terrible truth about the Derceto mansion. “

“In the deep south of the United States, in the 1920s, Emily Hartwood’s uncle disappeared. Accompanied by private investigator Edward Carnby, she goes to look for him in the villa in Derceto, an asylum where he wanders … Something. You will meet strange occupants. , nightmare realms, dangerous monsters and you will unravel an evil conspiracy. At the confluence of reality, mystery and madness, the adventure that awaits you could undermine your certainties. Who will you trust, what will you believe in and what will you do next? “

We also learn that the story was written by the screenwriter Mikael Hedgergauthor of SOMA and Amnesia, and that players will be able to choose whether to face this dark adventure as Edward Carnby or Emily Harwood, with, we suppose, possible differences in terms of gameplay and plot implications.

For more details on the Alone in the Dark reboot we just have to wait for it THQ Nordic showcase of this evening, which we remind you will be broadcast at 21:00 Italian.