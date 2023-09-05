Autumn 2023 seems to be the season of postponements for horror titles; after Alan Wake 2, too Alone in the Dark postpones the release date: the official announcement from the development team arrives.

The title, with release scheduled for October 25, 2023, will see the light only in the first days of next year: the new release date, in fact, is January 16, 2024. Let’s take a look at the reasons behind this choice.

This is the caption of the post published on X by the Alone in the Dark team:

Horror games thrive on the uncanny embrace of solitude, something that’s impossible to achieve in a game-heavy month like October. To ensure that everyone has a breathtaking experience, we have decided to move the release of #AloneInTheDark as of January 16, 2024.

The real “overcrowding” caused by titles such as Spider-Man 2 and Assassin’s Creed Miragecapable of easily attracting the attention of the public, would risk making this awaited release pass into the shadows.

For this reason, the Alone in the Dark team has announced that the title will be released in a quieter time as far as videogame releases are concerned: a pity, however, that a game with such horror hues cannot arrive serenely during the Halloween period.