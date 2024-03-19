Practically 24 hours after launch, the developers of Pieces Interactive have revealed the PC version system requirements Of Alone in the Dark in full force, from the minimum ones sufficient to run the game at at least 1080p and 30 fps, to the higher ones with resolution in mind 4K, 60 fps and maximum graphics settings . We have reported them below:

Alone in the Dark arrives tomorrow

Alone in the Dark, a scene from the game

As we can see, these are overall balanced and accessible requirements for the various performance bands, albeit i 32GB of RAM from 1440p upwards may be too tight for many.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Alone in the Dark will be available starting tomorrow, March 20, 2024, also on PS5 and Xbox Series While waiting for the debut in stores, we suggest you read our special dedicated to the history of the Alone in the Dark series, from its origins to the remake of the first chapter in 1992.