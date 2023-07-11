As we know in the game we will be able to take on the role of two different protagonists , or Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby, each of which will allow you to experience the story from different perspectives. And in this sense, the overall duration will depend on whether or not you decide to play the game with both characters.

Through an interview with the Gamingbolt portal, the developers of Pisces Interactive have offered an estimate on the duration Of Alone in the Dark the reimagining of the survival horror classic that is currently in development for PC and consoles.

The duration of the two Alone in the Dark campaigns

In this regard, the development team has reported that each of the two Alone in the Dark campaigns will require 6 – 10 hours to be completed, numbers that clearly double by tackling both, which is what is recommended to savor the full experience.

“We aim for 6 – 10 hours play time for a campaign. For the full story experience, we expect users to play it at least twice.”

Previously Pisces Interactive has reassured players that it will not be necessary to know the old games in the series to enjoy the new chapter.

Before leaving you, we remind you that the next Alone in the Dark is expected in stores October 25, 2023for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.