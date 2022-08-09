The series Alone in the Dark could do his soon returnat least according to what is suggested in a cryptic way by theinsider The Snitch, who wrote on Twitter: “Being afraid of the dark is what keeps most of us alive.” (Transl. Fear of the dark allows many of us to survive.)

Doing a quick search It is easy to discover that the same phrase was uttered by Edward Carnby’s character (star of the franchise) in the 2005 movie Alone in the Dark. It must be said that the film was not that great, to put it mildly, so hopefully that there is a return of the series in the form of a new video game, which redeems it after the terrible Alone in the Dark: Illumination of 2015 that made it touch a very low point.

The Alone in the Dark series was born in 1992 by the great Frédérick Raynal, a designer too underestimated by critics and audiences. Raynal only worked on the first chapter of the original trilogy, which will be followed by a first reboot, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, a second reboot, simply called Alone in the Dark, and the aforementioned Alone in the Dark: Illumination, one badly crafted cooperative shooter.

Note that on August 12th there will be a presentation event for THQ Nordic, the publisher who currently owns the franchise. Is there room for the announcement of a new Alone in the Dark?