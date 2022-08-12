THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactives announce Alone in the Dark, the return of a much-loved saga among fans of the 90s horror genre that promises a video game rich in elements of exploration, combat, and puzzle solving. All with a disturbing film noir story and supernatural elements scripted by the writer behind SOMA and Amnesia. It will hit stores for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

