Some time ago the return of a horror classic in video games was confirmed, Alone in the Dark, this in the form of a remake for those who want to have a different point of view and also the new generations. And while the news was scant up to this point, information has arrived today in the form of a new trailer with a release date.

Beside this, users can already try a demo with approximately 20 minutes duration, this one with some basic puzzles that will be familiar to lovers of survival horror. This will help them get hold of the controls and appreciate the immersion of the graphic change that respects the original settings.

Check the gameplay:

As for the release date of the game, it will be next October 25 when users will be able to enjoy this return. Remember that it will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: THQ

Editor’s note: Despite the fact that it is a legendary franchise, it seems that it has not caught the attention of many users in the world. Hopefully I can have that recognition once again, that to have a completely new game.