Alone in the Dark it will also be available starting from March 20th with a Deluxe Edition rich in contents particularly interesting, as revealed by the video published by THQ Nordic.

The special edition will in fact include the 1992 Costume Pack, which will give to Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood the pixelated appearance of the originsas well as a series of special filters and commentary from the game director, who will provide fascinating background on the making of this ambitious remake.

Announced in August 2022, Alone in the Dark will try to rewrite the history of the Infogrames classicmaking a series of changes to the narrative elements and characters, as well as introducing a modern-style survival horror system.