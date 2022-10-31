Alone in the Darkthe remake of the famous survival horror by Infogrames, is shown with a new one teaser trailerpublished by THQ Nordic on the occasion of Halloween 2022.

There witches night obviously stands as the ideal opportunity to show once again the interesting remake of Alone in the Dark, announced last August and currently in the works at Pieces Interactive.

The video it is very short but it touches the right keys, taking us on a quick tour of the rooms of Derceto, the cursed villa in which unspeakable events took place and where we will have to go in the role of investigator Edward Carnby or in those of Emily Hartwood.

Our task will be to find out what drove the artist Jeremy Hartwood to commit suicide inside the mansion, what horrors he discovered and how to deal with them to prevent them from invading the world.

The original 1992 Alone in the Dark is considered the progenitor of the survival horror genre and the first game to use the “cinematic” view system which was later reprized for the Resident Evil saga.