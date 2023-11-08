Alone in the DarkThe remake of the great survival horror classic by Infogrames, shows itself with a new one gameplay trailer in which we witness alternating sequences between the two playable protagonists, Edward and Emily.

Releasing on January 16th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series David Harbor and Jodie Comerwho will play the roles of Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood respectively in their adventure within the walls of Derceto.

Moving within one story written by Mikael Hedberg (SOMA, Amnesia: The Dark Descent) and facing monsters designed by Guy David, historical collaborator of Guillermo del Toro, we will have to discover the secrets hidden in the ancient mansion.