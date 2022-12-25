Since its debut in 2005, The family jewel (available on Disney+) often appears in holiday movie recommendations queer as an antidote to the usual noise of old-fashioned rom-coms with ugly reindeer jumpers. And that, beyond the fact that it contains an explicit tribute to Judy Garland in Appointment in Saint Louis, Vincente Minnelli’s classic for Christmas Eve, there are only two gay characters in this twist on the myth of the mother-in-law.

More information

The story is starred by the Stones, a tight-knit progressive clan that smokes marijuana as a family and who decides to pay off the stresses of a difficult Christmas with their older brother’s girlfriend, an uptight and uptight executive, who arrives home from Connecticut sheltered in a suit. and some stiletto heels. She is played by Sarah Jessica Parker in one of the best jobs of her career. Parker wanted to take a break, she had just become a mother and finished the sixth and final season of sex in new york when the opportunity arose to step into the shoes of a bride in a panic at the thought of not being accepted by her future in-laws, and especially her mother-in-law, Diane Keaton, a tension that everyone contributes to and that ends her turning into the worst Christmas guest possible.

Thomas Bezucha wrote and directed the film inspired by his family’s animosity towards his sister’s boyfriend. The original title was: I f—ing hate her and the idea was to make a movie indie for a Sundance type festival. The project was already launched when they were told The father of the bride (2000) and the producers decided to abort it. Four years later, Bezucha was able to resume his idea with some modifications and a much more commercial direction. Featuring a cast of A-list Hollywood actors, the new title was The Family Stone or, in its Spanish premiere, The jewel of the family.

an eccentric mother

The plot revolves around the relationship between the three sons and two daughters of a family that gathers to celebrate Christmas in a comfortable house led by an all-powerful and somewhat eccentric mother, played by Keaton, and an affable father with the air of a professor in Craig T. Nelson’s skin. The open matriarchy is challenged by him when the eldest son, played by Dermot Mulroney, an icon of early 21st century romantic comedies, decides to introduce himself to his insufferable girlfriend, Meredith.

The Christmas table is also made up of the eldest daughter, a pregnant pasota played by Elisabeth Reaser; cheeky little teacher brought to life by Rachel McAdams; the middle son, an attractive documentary film editor who lives in San Francisco (Luke Wilson) and the youngest, a gay architect in the skin of deaf actor Tyrone Giordano who comes with his partner (Brian White). The last and unexpected place is occupied by Meredith’s friendly and easygoing sister (Claire Danes).

Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘The Family Jewel’.

The film is organized around the idea of ​​the intruder capable of breaking Christmas harmony. The perfect target to provoke a series of misunderstandings that only cover up the state of melancholy that underlies the characters in the film and that materializes in a long sequence with the Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Judy Garland in the background. The family jewel is a romantic sitcom with some gags from slapstick memorable, but above all it is a family drama whose sadness ends up emerging. It all begins and ends with the image of a mother looking at the Christmas tree alone, a matriarch inspired by Diane Keaton’s own mother who, with her gray hair, her cup of coffee and her computer in the kitchen, clings tightly to everything. which means a simple ring.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe