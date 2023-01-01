Like other show business personalities, Alondra Garcia Miro welcomed the New Year abroad. The Peruvian model headed to the Asian continent, specifically to the Asian nation Sri Lanka, to celebrate the arrival of 2023, wishing prosperity in her life.

Before midnight, Paolo Guerrero’s ex-partner turned to his social networks to document how he had been preparing for the holiday. That was how Alondra came to tell that he had a cabal to receive the New Year with lentils; However, he was not referring to the famous tradition of keeping lentils in his pockets or in his wallet, but rather consuming them. “ This is my tradition to receive the New Year. Infallible, my lentils! Those who know me know my tradition of eating lentils under the table . It is something very Santillanas (his maternal family) ”, she related.