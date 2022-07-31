Lark Garcia Miro is enjoying a vacation in Europe while the end of his relationship with Paolo Guerrero. In addition to her participation in programs such as “This is war” and “Combat”, the model is dedicated to exercising her career and implementing this knowledge in her own undertakings. In the next note, we will see a little more about this facet.

What did Alondra García Miró study?

The reality girl studied fashion design at the Mod’Art International school. From a very young age, her family instilled in her a taste for the arts, because her father is the Peruvian painter and plastic artist Rafael García Miró and her mother, Maricarmen Santillana, who died in 2010, was a recognized interior designer.

What companies does Alondra García Miró have?

So far, Alondra García Miró has launched two ventures. One in the gastronomic sector and another in the field of fashion. The model also supervised some of Paolo Guerrero’s businesses, such as the Infinite brand and a multi-brand store.

Green Market: This restaurant was the first venture in Alondra’s career. He did it together with his partner Alessandra Acevedo in mid-2019, but it was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business was located in San Isidro and offered healthy food.

This is what Mercatto Verde looked like inside. Photo: J Magazine.

Alondra García Miró shop: At the end of 2020, Alondra decided to launch her personal brand of jewelry called with her own name. This company offers rings, earrings, chains, bracelets, etc. In the short time that it has been in the market, it has already managed to release several collections such as Monamur, Alzando Vuelo, Reflejos, Brigitte, Colors, Vibra bonito and Mini-me. The delivery of these products is by shipment and reaches all of Peru.

Alondra always models for her jewelry products. Photo: alondragarciamiroshop/Instagram

Alondra García Miró as an actress

Alondra also ventured into acting, because at the beginning of 2014, when she participated in the ATV program “Combate”, she starred in the miniseries “The Lady and the Tramp”, alongside Mario Irivarren. Years later, in 2020, she returned to work in fiction when she played Lucy Flores in the telenovela “I’ll find you again” on América Televisión.