Alondra García Miró and Paolo Guerrero starred in one of the love stories most followed by the sports and entertainment press. Let us remember that the model tested her affection for the 'Predator' by deciding to start a new life in Brazil with him when she was just 23 years old. This coexistence left indelible marks on the businesswoman, who has decided to share everything she experienced with the club player César Vallejo when they were in love with her.

How was the coexistence between Alondra García Miró and Paolo Guerrero in Brazil?

Alondra García Miró She lived with Paolo Guerrero in Brazil when she was 23 years old. The footballer was part of the Corinthians club in Brazil in 2015 and asked the model to accompany him to that country. The businesswoman accepted the proposal and left several of her contracts in Lima to be with him.

This 2024, the popular 'Ojiverde' remembered her stay in Brazil with the 'Predator'. “Moving to another country was not easy. You are far from your family, from your friends. I have always been very independent, so with everything new I always have my eyes open to explore life,” Alondra said in an interview with Milagros Leiva.

“I learned a new language, I speak really perfect Portuguese. I worked a little as a model there, but I was always connected to Peru. I have made friends to this day for life and, nothing, I always keep the best, of everything , of all situations,” added the businesswoman.

What did Alondra García Miró say about whether she was going to marry Paolo Guerrero?

At another point in the interview, Milagros Leiva He asked her if she was really thinking about marrying him.Paolo Guerrero, since he, at that time, gave her an engagement ring. In this regard, the former reality girl had a strong response.

“I am in a stage of my life in which I am super happy, happy, in love, well, I feel very good and I really want to leave that issue behind and everything is fine. The best for everyone and, from the bottom of my heart, for everything the world”, were the words of the businesswoman when asked by the journalist.

Why should a relationship end, according to Alondra García Miró?

In January 2024, Alondra García MiróShe was interviewed by Mónica Cabrejos for a radio station. Cabrejos was encouraged to ask the popular 'Ojiverde' what her reasons would be for ending a romantic relationship.

“When you no longer feel like you are growing or adding to it and they don't give you freedom. Self-love is very important. Sometimes you give yourself, super committed… But also not to lose yourself along the way,” were Alondra's words for Radio Mega Mix.

Who is Alondra García Miró's current partner?

Alondra García Miró's current partner is Francisco Alister Moreno, an American businessman. The relationship between them came to light at the end of 2022 and continues to this day. Francisco is 40 years old, which means there is an eight-year difference between him and Alondra, who is 32 years old.

Francisco Alister Moreno is known for his successful career in the business sector, particularly in real estate. Previously, he was president of Banco Santander in New York and is now involved in his startup, Clikalia, which focuses on the real estate market, and reported significant turnover in 2021.

The couple has proven to be very much in love, as evidenced in a plane trip they shared, which was published by Alondra on her social networks.

