Outraged! Lark Garcia Miro could not hide his concern when denouncing a case of animal abuse. The model was moved when talking about a dog that had been beaten and urgently asked for a home for her.

Through her social networks, the former reality girl showed her discomfort in this case and mentioned that she cannot believe that there are people who do not have mercy on little animals. “What is this? How is it possible? Help me spread the word, someone has the address…”, express.

Alondra García Miró asks for a ransom for the dog

Faced with this scenario, Alondra García Miró called the Esperanza Callejera animal rights group, whose members immediately went to the dog’s rescue.

“I already called and they rescued the dog. They are healing her and taking care of her. They took her to the vet and are going to do tests. She’s all beat up and shaking. She still doesn’t want to eat. She is going to take care of her while she recovers and then look for a home where they give her a lot of love ”, he said, and assured that he has denounced the abusers before the Prosecutor’s Office. Likewise, he asked for a new home.

Alondra García Miró attended the wedding without Paolo Guerrero

In “Love and Fire” there was a rumor about an alleged break between Alondra García Miró and Paolo Guerrero because the model traveled to Punta Sal for a friend’s wedding. Likewise, a “private” was mentioned where the footballer was without his partner.

“It’s like a ‘private’ inside a restaurant; the date, we cannot say. I don’t see Alondra (García Miró) here, nor Valery (Revello), “said Rodrigo Gonzales after watching the live video. But the alleged problems that would exist between the two are not new. For several months there has been talk of a possible crisis between Paolo Guerrero and Alondra García Miró.