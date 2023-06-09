Since they caught Alondra Garcia Miro very affectionate with a mysterious lover, her followers have wondered who it is, but the program “Magaly TV, the firm” He discovered his identity. The report issued on June 6 indicated that the model’s current partner is called Francisco Alister Moreno, who was born in the United States and is of Spanish descent. In addition, his age and the successful business of the European were revealed.

Despite the fact that the Peruvian model has not commented on her romance with Francisco MorenoMagaly Medina assured that the couple would have been in a relationship for more than half a year, that is, since some images of the two of them came out in December 2022. Next, we will tell you how many years Alondra García Miró has been with her current boyfriend.

How many years is Alondra García Miró older than Francisco Alister Moreno?

The also businesswoman apparently spends more time in Spain than in Peru and has even shared on her social networks the luxurious trips, such as to Ibiza and Monaco, which she would have made together with Francisco Alister Moreno. Apparently, the Peruvian has decided not to hide anymore, since through the streets of Spain she looks holding hands with the businessman, who is 40 years oldaccording to the program hosted by Magaly Medina; while Alondra García Miró, 31; therefore, they are nine years apart between the European and the model.

Alondra García Miró and Francisco Alister Moreno would have been in a relationship for more than half a year. Photo: ATV capture

What does the current partner of Alondra García Miró do?

According to the report of “Magaly TV, the firm”, Francisco Alister Moreno He has a degree in Business Administration and has been president of Banco Santander in New York, United States. At present, Alondra García Miró’s new partner is dedicated to the real estate sector, since for some time he created his startup Clikalia, which would be giving him a great billing.