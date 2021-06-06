The former reality girl Alondra Garcia Miró she was excited because her grandmother, whom she affectionately calls ‘Gelita’, he did his civic duty. The model shared a photograph of that moment.

Likewise, before going to cast her vote, Alondra published a selfie and a small text where she tells her more than 3 million followers that they should go to their voting tables with their corresponding protective accessories. “Lets vote! Don’t forget to bring a double mask and face shield ”, wrote.

In one of her Instagram stories, the actress also shared an image of her grandmother, who is over 80 years old. She presents a double mask and her face shield. “A week of surgery and she got up to vote. Beautiful gelita”, He expressed.

Alondra García Miró worried about her grandmother’s health

The model was concerned about her grandmother before a possible contagion by coronavirus, as it is found within vulnerable people. Lark He also thanked his fans for caring about his health.

“Regarding Gelita, how is she? Okay, thank God, but a little worried because she is already over 80 years old. So, as much as she has an extraordinary vital energy, she is within that vulnerable population before the coronavirus”He wrote on his Instagram account.

