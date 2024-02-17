Many followers of Alondra García Miró They were awaiting her nomination for the People's Choice Awards 2024, as she was considered among the Latina influencer of the year category, so it was expected to see the Peruvian model repeating history, just as Flavia Laos did in the previous edition. However, it was recently learned that, on this occasion, the former reality girl could not obtain the statuette of said contest. Furthermore, in this note we tell you who was consecrated in this shortlist.

Did Alondra García lose at the 2024 People's Choice Awards?

In mid-January of this year, Alondra García Miró announced on her social networks that she had been selected to compete in the category of best influencer of the year, within the People's Choice Awards. She even shared her happy reaction upon learning that she would represent Peru in this important event.

“My heart almost stopped when they told me the news. I was just on a work trip and I couldn't believe it. It is true that every effort has its reward. “I feel super lucky to represent my country, so I invite you to vote for me.”he said on that occasion.

Although she received the support of other Peruvian influencers such as Flavia Laos herself, who won said award in 2023, and actress Alessandra Fuller; However, it seems that the votes were not enough to establish herself as the winner.

Until now, Alondra García Miró has not commented on the matter. The businesswoman is in Madrid, Spain, dedicated to promoting her lines of accessories and makeup products through her social media platforms.

Who won as Latina influencer at the People's Choice Awards?

This 2024, at the People's Choice Awards, the Argentine was chosen as Latin influencer of the year Tefi Russo. The content creator specialized in gastronomy was born in 1985 in Buenos Aires and later moved to Spain, the country where her daughter Bianca was born. Later, the family returned to Argentina and, in 2012, she launched the Inutilísimas website. This digital portal offered her the ideal platform to share the culinary knowledge she had acquired self-taught since she was six years old.

Despite reiterating that he has no training as a professional chef, over time, this circumstance became one of his greatest strengths. In 2016, he launched the book 'Simple, rich and homemade', achieving notable sales success. Currently, he collaborates with well-known brands generating digital content and participates in various television programs.