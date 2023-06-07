Alondra Garcia Miro She is going through a good moment on the sentimental side, because now she shines with her new boyfriend Fernando Allister Moreno through various countries in Europe, with a new lifestyle. So much so that the program “Magaly TV, the firm” decided to investigate a little more about the new love of the Peruvian model and revealed some details of the field in which she works and with which she sustains a wealthy life.

How is life for Alondra García and her boyfriend Fernando Allister?

The former reality girl Alondra Garcia She has been walking around Europe accompanied by her new boyfriend Fernando Allister. She recently was at the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix, in addition to walking through Switzerland. But that would not be all, because the ex-“combatant” wears accessories such as handbags valued at $10,000.

Given everything shown in the report of her program, the ‘Urraca’ was very surprised. On the other hand, apart from her luxuries and attention, the young model seems to be very much in love with the real estate businessman who seems to be doing very well in her business.

Who is Fernando Allister Moreno?

Fernando Allister Moreno, the new partner of Alondra García Miró, is a businessman and founder of a real estate sales application. He was born in Miami, but is of Spanish descent, he is currently 46 years old. In addition, he became president of Banco Santander in New York and is always involved in business.

According to the report of “Magaly TV, the firm”, he is considered a successful man and his company moves millions of dollars in real estate. In 2021, his business would have had financial movements of 460 million euros.

