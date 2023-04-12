“The assassination of Alessandro Parini in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv shocked me – says the Israeli ambassador in Rome Alon Bar -. The same terrorist organizations that initiated violent provocations on the Temple Mount, and soon after that launched missiles against Israelis from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria on the basis of Israeli intention to violate the status quo, which is completely false, have encouraged and incited young Palestinians to carry out terrorist attacks in the Jordan Valley and on the Tel Aviv waterfront. In Israel we will not forget Alexander – adds the ambassador – we embrace his family and share his pain ».

Ambassador Bar, after some critical comments on Israeli policy in the occupied West Bank, Israel let EU foreign policy representative Joseph Borrell know that it is not welcome. Are relations between the Israeli government and its closest allies deteriorating?

«Israel has been accustomed for years to hearing criticism of the Palestinian question, not only from Borrell, but also from other representatives of the European Union. The point is another, and it is at the origin of Israel’s position towards Borrell: we believe that Brussels, by stubbornly placing the Palestinian question at the center of the debate with Israel, often sacrifices European interests. It is a criticism which, when placed before any other discussion, risks compromising the relationship with Israel, where one could simply accept that there are things we agree on and others on which we disagree. Reducing relations between Israel and the European Union to the Palestinian question alone is a big error of assessment, while the Palestinian question should also be a way to keep our common relations in practice”.

Did you have the perception that this is not the case in Italy?

«Italy is part of Europe and on these things it shares the European line, the problem is the weight given to the Palestinian question in the overall perspective of our relations. If you think that this is the most important thing, no one gains, but if you recognize that it is only one of the issues that involve us, it will be possible to develop a different approach in our relations and even possibly do something more for the Palestinians. Because among other things the differences between Israel and Europe on this do not help the Palestinians at all”.

Is a new rapprochement with Iran possible after the latest agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia?

“I am skeptical that this will change Iran’s behavior. For Saudi Arabia the biggest concern is the drone attacks by Iran and the situation in Yemen. In the end, if Iran stops enriching uranium at 84% and demonstrates cooperation with the IAEA, if it stops using drones and missiles in the region, selling weapons to Russia and oppressing its own population, the things can change. However, it doesn’t seem to me that Iran is ready yet. I believe that international pressure, including economic pressure, can help induce a change in Iran.

How seriously do you believe in a diplomatic approach?

«I believe in diplomatic dialogue, but I think it works only to the extent that Iran is very clear that the only alternative to diplomacy is war. We choose the diplomatic option, but Iran must know that if it refuses it, the other option will be worse, especially for them”.

In an article in the NYT Thomas Friedman compared Netanyahu to Putin: two chess players who have isolated their countries with their moves. What does he answer?

“Netanyahu is responsible for expanding relations with many countries in our region, such as the UAE, Morocco, Bahrain and Sudan. In the past months we have held two meetings between Jordanians, Palestinians, Egyptians and Israelis in Aqaba and just recently in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Netanyahu has recently visited Paris, Rome and Berlin; then he was in London and also held a dialogue with US President Joe Biden. I believe that we cannot speak of “isolation” in this situation”.

But public opinion thinks differently…

«I am aware that there are parts of public opinion critical of Israel, but I’m sure there are also criticisms of other countries with which there are ties: Prime Minister Meloni visited Algeria, Libya and the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Minister Tajani has been to Turkey and Egypt. I’m not sure that there are more criticisms of Israel in Italian public opinion than of some of these countries. Therefore, the reference to ‘isolation’ in this context is non-existent».

The impression is that the debate on justice involves the nature of Israeli society. Something is changing?

“Yes, I think something is changing. Israel is a country that is 75 years old and has been constantly evolving ever since: it has always been discussing its political culture and identity. Quoting the great Israeli writer Amos Oz who referred to the Jewish and Israeli intellectual heritage of the debate, we go to Rome to see the Colosseum, the Eiffel Tower to Paris, the Pyramids to Egypt and Jerusalem to discuss: it is part of Israel’s charm ».

It is often said that Israel is a bulwark of democracy in the Middle East. Today many believe that this is no longer the case, what do you think?

“The debate that exists in Israel today is part of the difference of opinion on how Israeli democracy will be conducted, but I am convinced that in the end, Israel’s democratic character and moral partnership with the West will be preserved.”