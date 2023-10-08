Also DJ Juarez Petrillo would perform at an electronic music festival in the city of Tel Aviv

DJ Alok’s father, also DJ Juarez Petrillo, showed in his Instagram profile the moment when the party at which he was to perform was interrupted by an attack by the extremist group Hamas.

Petrillo took the images this Saturday morning (Oct 7, 2023). He was going to perform at Universo Paralello, an electronic music festival that was being held in Tel Aviv. In the video recorded by the DJ it is possible to hear the noise of what appear to be bombs.

“When I went up to play, the sound stopped, I looked up, there was already smoke and stuff, suddenly an explosion. Then the police who were there arrived, went up on stage, took the microphone and said ‘the party is over, the party is over’”said the DJ in a report to National Newspaper.

Watch the video recorded by Juarez Petrillo below (1min24s):

Learn more about the war in Israel:

the extremist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7;

around 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip; extremists have also infiltrated Israeli cities – there are reports of kidnappings of soldiers and civilians;

Israel responded with bombings of targets in the Gaza Strip;

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas and spoke of destroying the group;

the conflict has already left 532 dead (300 Israelis and 232 Palestinians) and hundreds injured;

world leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks – Jewish entities did the same;

Iran and Hezbollah celebrated Hamas’ action;

Itamaraty announced that it will request an emergency meeting at the UN to discuss the conflict;

Lula called the Hamas attacks “terrorism”but relativized the episode;

1 Brazilian was injured and 2 are missing in Israel, says Itamaraty;

The Israeli embassy in Brazil called Hamas “branch” of the Iranian regime;

Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco also spoke and appealed for peace;

Bolsonaro repudiated the attacks and associated Hamas with Lula;

