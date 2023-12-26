Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/26/2023 – 19:56

A DJ Alok show will at least quadruple the population of Gavião Peixoto, a city in the northern region of the state of São Paulo, this Wednesday, 26th. The local population is 4,702 inhabitants, according to IBGE, and the 20 thousand tickets for the presentation are sold out, according to the organizers. The event is free and is part of the celebrations for the municipality's 28th anniversary, created on December 27, 1995. The city hall and the organization mounted a war operation to serve this public.

It will be the biggest party in the city's history, although it will not be the only megashow. In July this year, the city hall hired a show by the samba and pagode group Raça Negra, which attracted 14 thousand people with paid tickets. For Alok's show, public entry was limited as required by the Military Police and the state Public Prosecutor's Office, to facilitate access control. Tickets were distributed online. The party will be in an isolated location, outside the urban area.

The DJ was hired for R$450,000 to be paid by the municipality, as reported on the city hall's Transparency Portal. Mayor Adriano Marçal (PSD) said he sees the expense as an investment. Municipal coffers are irrigated with resources generated by the Embraer aircraft factory, which was installed in Gavião Peixoto in 2001. “The city is beautiful, our commerce is busy, people come and consume. Our investment ends up bringing a return, as it promotes the city. It is a unique municipality because of a company that is here,” he said. Gavião Peixoto has only four restaurants and no hotels.

Marçal states that the city spends 32% of the budget on health, above the legal minimum of 25%. The 2023 budget is R$65 million. “Our accounts are in order, (the show) is not the mayor’s madness. Investments in health, education, culture, everything is made within a budgetary context. It's been a year since we organized ourselves with an entire team to reach this date without debt. We don't have a penny of debt to pay. Let's turn the year around with cool financial resources in cash. It is a unique municipality because of a company that is here,” he said.

Big apparatus

Gavião Peixoto will receive reinforcements from 80 military police officers from Araraquara, the largest nearby city, who will work with the 11 military police officers on staff locally. Inside the Events Center, at least 150 people hired by the city hall will work as private security guards, fire brigade and providing guidance to the public.

The city's traffic will be changed to accommodate the number of cars. The Military Police reported that they will install a Mobile Community Base on the day of the show, in addition to setting up a barrier 400 meters from the event entrance to prevent access by people who do not have a voucher in hand. There will also be camera monitoring, both inside and outside the event. All entrances to the city will be monitored by Military Police and Highway Police vehicles, which will carry out breathalyzer tests on drivers.

Military Highway Police barriers will be installed on the main access roads to the municipality, such as Washington Luís (SP-310) and Victor Maida (SP-331), in addition to secondary roads. The show grounds will have an outpatient tent with two ambulances – one basic and one advanced – and outsourced medical staff. The Municipal Emergency Room will have two doctors reinforced, as well as a nursing team and ambulances on standby, according to coordinator Michele Fagnani. “We are really looking forward to it because we have had June parties, rodeos and other parties, but we have never had an event of this size,” she said.

City resident, public servant Daiane Sabino has the voucher in her hands. “I'm going with my husband and daughter and we're very excited. It’s the first time we’re going to such a big show and even more so with Alok,” she said. A fan of the musician, 19-year-old university student Fabiana Fontes will interrupt her vacation on the coast of São Paulo to return home just for the show. “Even if I were further away I would come back. Seeing Alok in Gavião Peixoto is something I had never dreamed of,” she said.

As required by the Public Ministry, minors under 16 will have access through an exclusive entrance and will receive an identification bracelet that prevents the purchase of alcoholic beverages. Minors are included in a register identifying their parents and guardians. To ensure compliance, there will be a monitoring center checking the cameras and the images will be made available to the Guardianship Council.

Regarding hiring Alok, who is successful with electronic music, to perform in a region where country music predominates, the mayor said that he is an internationally renowned artist and the aim is to promote the municipality. “He is a charismatic person, who leaves a good impression wherever he goes. He has businesspeople from other states and even other countries who call us to find out what is in the city to attract Alok.”

He recalled that, when the Hamas attack on Israel took place in October this year, the musician's father was playing at an event in the Gaza Strip. “The transfer of people here was done on a plane that is made here in Gavião Peixoto. It's an Embraer plane and Alok knows it. The interior of São Paulo has changed a lot. Previously, a show like this only took place in large cities and capitals. Today, other surrounding cities, such as Boa Esperança, Nova Europa and Tabatinga, are also bringing great shows.”

The city's anniversary party runs until Friday, the 29th, and will also feature singer Yasmin Santos and the country duo Ícaro and Gilmar, who will receive fees of R$172,000 and R$280,000 respectively. The Public Ministry informed that it guides municipalities on the procedures for hiring artists, in order to avoid damage to the treasury. The reporter contacted Alok's press office and is awaiting a response. The space remains open.