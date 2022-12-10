The coordinator of the government program of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Aloizio Mercadante, is today one of the strongest names to command the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), according to the report. Estadão🇧🇷

The command of the development bank will play a decisive role in the economic policy that Lula wants to implement to activate investment and accelerate the country’s development.

When contacted, Mercadante’s advisory did not deny the information obtained by the Estadão: “There will be a meeting on Sunday to define. There are other possibilities and Aloizio Mercadante will speak personally with President Lula about the matter, ”replied his adviser.

A former minister, former senator and current president of the Perseu Abramo Foundation, the PT’s economic thought arm, Mercadante coordinates the transition government’s working groups.

In an interview this week, he spoke about the plans for the BNDES and anticipated that the federal government’s development bank should be linked to the new Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade. As shown the Estadãothe ministry is reborn with more power on the Esplanade.

Mercadante said that the elected government wants to strengthen BNDES’ long-term financing, without compromising National Treasury resources. “We are against the vision of a timid BNDES with no financing capacity. The BNDES needs to be a project factory and encourage startups,” he said in the interview.

Economist Gabriel Galípolo, who is close to the future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, is also quoted to chair the BNDES, as anticipated by the Estadão🇧🇷 Galípolo is former president of bank Fator and interlocutor in the campaign with the financial market.