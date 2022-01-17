THE aloe vera based products they are good for our well-being and our health. There are many benefits of this plant that we can also keep in our homes, because it is beautiful. To make creams and ointments, but also products to drink and consume, however, it would be better to buy certified ones, which can also be bought online, opting for safe and healthy choices for our body.

Aloe vera (Aloe barbadensis Thousand) is a plant that belongs to the Aloeacee family and has very ancient origins: it is also mentioned in the Old Testament, but we know that even the Egyptians used it. The Romans used it for its healing properties, while in the Middle Ages it was very common as medical herb in Europe and later also in the Americas.

THE benefits of aloe vera for our organism there are numerous:

anti-inflammatory properties

soothing action

useful for protecting the intestine and fighting colitis, gastritis and other inflammations

healing properties

immunostimulating action, to improve our immune system especially during the change of seasons

antibacterial and antiviral properties (ideal for fighting for example Escherichia coli and Candida albicans)

it is a rich antioxidant

contains calcium, sodium and vitamins

useful for detoxifying the body

ideal for slowing down cellular aging

recommended for the health and beauty of skin and hair

On Amazon there are many aloe vera-based products that we can buy safely, because they are healthy and certified. Here is our top 5.

Face and body creams with aloe vera – Glycerin soaps

Photo source from Amazon

Let’s start with one face and body cream with aloe vera from the Aloe Excellence brand, specifically designed to treat eczema, redness, wrinkles, but also scars, sunburn and even cellulite. A soothing and moisturizing product, with a soft, rapidly absorbed texture, which immediately leaves the skin soft, supple, fresh and fragrant. The cream is rich in regenerating, refreshing, soothing properties and is enriched with rosehip oil, fatty acids as an anti-inflammatory, vitamins A and C, all useful ingredients to treat the signs of aging, moisturize the skin and repair it in depth. The fragrance is sweet and delicate.

Zuccari pure aloe vera juice double concentration

Photo source from Amazon

Zuccari instead offers its pack of 6 bottles of 1000 ml each of pure aloe vera juice double concentration. A drink made from 100% pure Aloe vera juice and pulp, preserved with the best systems, as nature commands. The juice has an emollient and soothing action on the gastric tract, purifying the body. Contains only pure aloe vera juice, together with citric acid, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate. Experts recommend drinking a maximum of 100ml per day.

Planter’s – Aloe Vera Repairing Cream. Ideal for moisturizing chapped hands, sensitive skin reddened by the sun or from epilation with wax or razor. Not greasy

Photo source from Amazon

The store on Amazon of Planter’s instead presents the repairing cream with aloe vera, recommended for maximum hydration of chapped hands or for sensitive skin reddened by the sun or irritated after epilation with wax or razor. A concentrate of aloe vera and plant active ingredients that moisturize, protect and repair in case of dry skin after exposure to the sun, cold, wind, air pollution. Also ideal for those with sensitive skin: the first results are noticed already after the first applications. The cream is not greasy. The product contains 150 ml, but is also available in the convenience format of 200 ml.

Forever Aloe Berry Nectar (2-pack)

Photo source from Amazon

The brand Forever Living present on Amazon instead presents its juice “Forever Aloe Berry Nectar”, in the pack of two units, of one liter each. 90.7% pure aloe vera inner leaf gel, with 100% organic berry juice. Helps digest, promotes immune system health, maintains natural energy levels. Blueberries and apples guarantee a high antioxidant power. The juice has no artificial preservatives, additives or dyes and flavors.

Fresh Aloe Vera Gel 99% REFILL 250 g. After Sun, Antibacterial, Antiseptic, Moisturizing, Aftershave. Helps with itchy scalp, dandruff, acne, scars, dry skin

Photo source from Amazon

From BOT cosmetic & wellness here is the 99% fresh aloe vera gel, in a 250 gram refill pack to save plastic and protect the environment. 100% natural, it contains 99% aloe vera and a natural algae extract to allow the product to be preserved without altering. The formulation is simple and pure to keep the properties of the fresh plant. The gel is not pasteurized and is as if it were homemade. The gel is clear, soft and odorless, moisturizing for the care of the body, face, hair and for the whole family.

Which aloe vera products do you usually consume?